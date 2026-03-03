Grand Rapids small business owner says she will pray for suspect after break-in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids small business owner says she will pray for the person who allegedly broke into her shop this week, stealing money from a cash register and cash box.

"I feel empathy," said Shardaira Jones, who serves fresh-pressed smoothies and juice at Rev, also referred to as Road to Revitalize, in the heart of downtown on Ottawa Avenue.

"I know we're in a time right now where the economy is horrible and people are really struggling," Jones said. "Just seeing the person trying to get into the space, looking for some kind of refuge, it really makes me feel a lot of different ways."

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is investigating the break-in, which happened in the early morning on Monday.

"I pray for whoever that person was, that they get it figured out," Jones said. "Because we've worked very hard to be here, and we want to continue to serve our customers."

While security cameras in and outside of the small business recorded the alleged crime, they did not prevent it. Still, a spokeperson for GRPD says they remain a worthy investment.

"Cameras, especially when visible, do provide a level of deterrence, as well as a source of investigative leads if a crime is committed. Being able to identify and hold offenders accountable is another form of deterrence. You are better off with cameras than without," the spokeperson said.

In addition to real, visible security cameras, the Grand Rapids Chamber also advises that small business owners install a sound and motion-activated security system and say hello and goodbye to customers as they enter and exit.

"I believe that whatever has been taken, it will be recovered, it will be restored," said Jones, adding she does have insurance. "In any situation, whether it be a break in or whether it be a slow month, I don't have the same perspective as most business owners, because I believe I was raised up for such a time as this."

