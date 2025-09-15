Grand Rapids seeks input on becoming sole trash collector for neighbors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, the battle over your garbage continues, and now they want to hear from you about potential changes.

The city is looking to become the sole provider of trash services.

The city has been discussing taking on the responsibility for all trash pickups since the beginning of the year.

FOX 17

You can give your feedback on the potential move at a community meeting at Sibley Elementary School on Monday at 6 p.m.

The reason the city claims this option will improve service, reduce the number of heavy trucks passing through neighborhoods and lower environmental impacts.

Currently, the city handles approximately 90% of residential trash collection, with private companies making up the remaining 10%.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Grand Rapids seeks input on being the sole trash collector for city residents

A couple of my neighbors have Republic, and their trash is picked up on the same day as mine.

The city explains that what sets them apart is that customers only have to pay when they leave their bin outside by the curb. Prices range from almost $4 to nearly $9 a tip.

FOX 17

“If you are good at recycling, if you are good at managing your household trash, you could actually save money, because our pay-as-you-throw system. You only set your cart out when it needs to be tipped, and that's the only time you pay for the service,” Public Works Director John Gorney said in an interview in February.

The meeting is tonight at Sibley Elementary at 6 p.m., and there’s one more on September 18 at GRPS University.

The public works department plans to give its recommendation to the city council this October.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube