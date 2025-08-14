Grand Rapids salon offers free braiding to get kids ready for the first day of class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first day of school is almost here, and parents have been busy making sure their kids have all the supplies they need. But one area might be getting overlooked.

That’s why Winner’s Hair Braiding wants to make sure local students are ready to head back to class.

Sarah Moisema and her team are giving kids free braiding now until Friday at her salon.

“The smile on their faces. Bring joy to our hearts, bring joy to this business,” Moisema said.

This is her and her team’s second year of putting on this event.

“We do three days and just doing three days in a row. Sometimes we do, like, 60, 80, the last time (around) 100,” Moisema said.

The co-owner of the salon says her faith is what inspired her and her sister to do this for her community.

“I came to the US as a refugee, and it's a privilege. It's an honor to give back, just closing my eyes and thinking about going to school. Sometimes you go your uniform, your shirt, and the arm is torn,” she said.

The southeast side salon shows that a village can make a difference.

”Make us feel like, yes, we are doing something that other people can benefit from,” Moisema said.

Another event to keep in mind is Save a Life a Day Outreach, which is hosting a backpack giveaway on Saturday at Alger Middle School.

They’ll also be doing haircuts for boys and braids for girls.

