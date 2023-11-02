Grand Rapids Public Museum to host presentation on 2024 total solar eclipse on November 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has announced that it will be hosting a special presentation on the upcoming 2024 total solar eclipse with the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association. The event will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 7 p.m. at the GRPM’s Meijer Theater.

One of the speakers at the event will be Dave DeBruyn, curator emeritus of the GRPM’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. During his presentation, DeBruyn will talk about the circumstances and rarity of a total solar eclipse, as well as emphasize the unique opportunity to witness the last total solar eclipse from the continental U.S. until 2045.

Another speaker at the event will be WZZM’s Chief Meteorologist George Lessens. During his presentation, Lessens will discuss variable weather conditions and strategies for successfully viewing the eclipse within that zone.

The 2024 total eclipse will occur on April 8. It will pass over or near several major cities, and has the potential to become the most widely observed total solar eclipse in history.

“Hosting events like these at the GRPM not only illuminates the stars above us but also shines a light on the GRAAA as an asset to the community,” said GRPM Planetarium Manager Jack Daleske. “Opening these meetings to the public adds to the excitement of the event, expands our reach, builds awareness, and grows membership for both the GRPM and GRAAA.”

Although the special presentation is free to attend, pre-registration is encouraged. Anyone interested can register on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s website.

