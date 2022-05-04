Grand Rapids Public Library celebrates African American literature with new book club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is celebrating African American authors with a new book club!

We’re told the Black Lit Book Club will meet monthly to discuss one book written by an African American author, led by one of GRPL’s librarians.

GRPL says the book club will gather outside at the Seymour location.

The library has released the following schedule for the book club’s first four months:

May 24: The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray.

by Anissa Gray. June 28: The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey by Walter Mosley.

by Walter Mosley. July 26: The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin.

by N.K. Jemisin. Aug. 23: Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi.

All meetings are expected to occur from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

