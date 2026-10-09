Grand Rapids program helps women find lasting recovery as decline in state overdose deaths continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While Michigan's overdose death rate continues to decline, a lack of long-term treatment options still remains a barrier for many. One Grand Rapids organization is working to change that, specifically for women.

WATCH: As state overdose deaths decline a Grand Rapids program helps women find lasting recovery

As state overdose deaths decline a Grand Rapids program helps women find lasting recovery

According to the most recent data from the state, overdose deaths in Michigan have dropped 43% since 2021, and one of the organizations helping on that front locally is Guiding Light.

Founded nearly a century ago, Guiding Light has provided services recovery services for individuals working to overcome substance abuse. Since launching its women’s recovery program in June 2024, the organization has served over 170 women.

"Women oftentimes have come from traumatic backgrounds when they're coming through our doors. Over 90% of them have reported experiencing some form of domestic violence, sexual, physical, emotional abuse," Allison Gillum with Guiding Light said.

The long-term recovery program gives women treatment for four months. So far, Gillum said they've seen a growing number of women achieve long-term sobriety, with seven participants reaching the one-year milestone this year.

"A lot can happen in a year's time, and to see women come in and be reunited with their family, restored restoring relationships. It's a beautiful thing to witness," Gillum explained.

One of the women that have achieved one year of sobriety is Jessica Owen. Owen, was born raised and started a family in Detroit before struggles with substances brought her to Guiding Light. Now 15 months sober, Owen has reunited with her family, got a new job and is excited for the road ahead.

"I'm not afraid of my future anymore. In fact, I'm hopeful for my future and I think one of the best things about that is that my family also is hopeful too. And that's been one of the best takeaways in this past year is hope again. I have hope in myself and people believe in me again too," Owen said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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