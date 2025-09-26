Grand Rapids police will not release video from officer-involved shooting "at this time"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department will not release video from Thursday's officer-involved shooting "at this time."

In a statement released Friday, the department said it made the decision "in consideration of the family's concerns," referring to the relatives of the man who was shot by two Grand Rapids police officers after he reportedly charged them with a knife.

The man's injuries, according to GRPD, are non-life-threatening, though he was taken to the hospital on Thursday for treatment.

“My commitment has been to transparency in officer-involved shootings since day one,” Chief Eric Winstrom said in Friday's statement. "In this case, we must also take into account the privacy of the individual, who is expected to continue to recover from his injuries, and his family."

"We must balance the community’s right to know with the family’s expressed desire — in the media and to MSP [Michigan State Police] investigators — for privacy and healing. We are hopeful that this will contribute to this person getting the care he needs," Winstrom said.

Per standard protocol, the two officers who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative leave and the investigation is being overseen by Michigan State Police, whose findings will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

WATCH: FOX 17's coverage of Thursday's officer-involved shooting

