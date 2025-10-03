Grand Rapids police seek help identifying hit and run suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they believe struck and injured a pedestrian who was crossing Plainfield Avenue last week.

The crash happened on September 24 on Plainfield south of Elmdale Street. The victim was in the center lane when he was struck and hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

After the crash, police say the suspect briefly got out of her car before leaving the scene.

Grand Rapids Police Department

Investigators are looking for a woman likely in her 20s or 30s. The vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2012 Ford Escape that's green, gray or teal in color. There may be front-end or hood damage to the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact GRPD investigator Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320, or Silent Observer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

