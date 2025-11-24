Grand Rapids Police Department to exceed its budget for staffing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is set to reach full staff. I sat down with Chief Eric Winstrom to figure out why he's making a push to increase the number of officers above the current budget maximum.

“We know we have to grow. We're growing as a city, and a lot more is called upon by our officers,” Chief Winstrom said.

Grand Rapids is growing fast.

“With residential projects, with the soccer stadium, with the amphitheater, everything that involves with that, we need more staff, and they're coming,” Winstrom added.

The chief has now been GR’s top cop for more than three years.

“We've really gotten by over the last three years on forced overtime,” Winstrom explained.

The chief says he and his staff are using events at Van Andel Arena as a blueprint for handling crowds when the amphitheater and the soccer stadium open.

“When we've been having large events that require officers, we're having to pay time and a half to these officers on their day off, so there is going to be some balance there that really it's just a sort of evening out,” Winstrom said.

The city budgeted for 302 staff members, including sworn officers, and GRPD is nearly at that number, but Winstrom wants to keep adding. He says more officers are needed not only to manage big events, but also to continue the program to keep officers connected with the many communities in Grand Rapids.

“Community Officers, they're still responding to those 911 calls, are sort of hybrid community and patrol officers. And so as we see the numbers increase, we're going to see more time to do that proactive, positive community interaction, the problem solving that we want our community officers to,” Winstrom said.

What's paying for the additional staff? Well, the chief says several hundred thousand dollars are coming from the state's statewide public safety trust fund, which was passed in this year's budget.

“So, we can use it for personal. We're certainly excited to do that,” Winstrom said.

The chief says between retirements and new recruit classes, the increased staffing levels won't be seen until February.

