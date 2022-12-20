Grand Rapids Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg to retire in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg is set to retire on January 9 after 27 years of service.

Rifenberg joined the GRPD in 1996. Throughout his career, he worked as a patrol officer, road sergeant, watch commander, and captain of the Central neighborhood service area. He has also held leadership positions in the Special Response Team and the Vice Unit.

Rifenberg has been recognized for his work with a Commendation Award, an Achievement Award, three Meritorious Unit Citations, and multiple team performance awards. In 2003, he received a Chief’s Citation for leading a study on the feasibility of installing in-car cameras into the patrol fleet. Rifenberg was also nominated for officer of the year twice.

“We are so grateful for DC Rifenberg’s leadership, wisdom, expertise, and dedication to the Grand Rapids community and the profession of law enforcement,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. “He has been a tremendous asset to the department, and we wish him all the best in his next endeavor as Police Chief for the City of Cheboygan.”

Captain Josh Trigg has been selected as the incoming deputy chief. He will begin working in his new role on January 10.

Trigg joined the GRPD in 2001. During his time with the department, he has worked as a patrol officer, which included serving as the Community Policing Specialist, and as a sergeant. In 2016, he was promoted to lieutenant, where he was assigned to watch command before overseeing the Internal Affairs Unit. Trigg was promoted to captain in January 2022.

Trigg has also been a Field Training Officer, a member of the department’s Board of Awards, and an advisor to Grand Rapids Police Explorer Post 1871. Throughout his career, he has been awarded a Lifesaving Medal, a Meritorious Unit Citation, 11 Letters of Recognition, and a Chief’s Citation.

“I am very excited about the experience, knowledge, drive, and integrity that Captain Trigg brings to the deputy chief role,” said Chief Winstrom. “I have no doubt he will be successful in working with me and Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers to make GRPD the gold standard in law enforcement.”

