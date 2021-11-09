Grand Rapids plans citywide light event for Veterans Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is partnering with the United Veterans Council of Kent County to celebrate Veterans Day with a four-day Light Grand Rapids event.

The event calls on all residents and businesses to light up their yards and houses during Veterans Day weekend, according to a news release Tuesday.

In addition, the United Veterans Council of Kent County will host a flag lowering ceremony at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in lieu of its annual, city-sponsored Veterans Day parade. Everyone is welcome to attend this outdoor event.

Residents are encouraged to turn on a light, put out a flag or display other decorations for Veterans Day.

“We want to recognize this important day by lighting Grand Rapids,” said Evette Pittman, special events manager at the city’s Office of Special Events. “We want to show appreciation and remember the sacrifices of those who bravely serve our nation in a way that allows everyone in our community to participate.”

City officials have committed to light up several public places, including parking ramps and underpasses in addition to reaching out to private spaces for participation. Confirmed sites participating include:

Amway Tower

JW Marriot

Gerald R. Ford Airport

Varnum

Blue Bridge

Gallery Parking Lot

Bridge Street Underpass

Pearl Street Underpass

A separate group will present a Veterans Parade in downtown Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. Thursday.