Grand Rapids photographer gives away $15,000 in free headshots to ministry workers this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids photographer is dedicating the month to giving away free headshots to people working in ministry.
Russ Climie, owner of Tiberius Images, is offering $15,000 worth of free headshots to those in ministry, which he says is a big part of his life. The inspiration came after he watched another photographer give away $50,000 worth of headshots to veterans.
"We've done events in the past that we call it as portraits with a purpose. It was typically on Giving Tuesday. But what we've realized is that folks in ministry and in the nonprofit space are kind of busy on Giving Tuesday, and so I decided to move it away from that in the fall," Climie said.
Climie says he has booked 8 sessions so far, with more than a dozen spaces still open.
