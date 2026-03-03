GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids photographer is dedicating the month to giving away free headshots to people working in ministry.

Russ Climie, owner of Tiberius Images, is offering $15,000 worth of free headshots to those in ministry, which he says is a big part of his life. The inspiration came after he watched another photographer give away $50,000 worth of headshots to veterans.

WATCH: Photographer offering free head shots for ministry workers

Grand Rapids photographer gives away $15,000 in free headshots to ministry workers this month

"We've done events in the past that we call it as portraits with a purpose. It was typically on Giving Tuesday. But what we've realized is that folks in ministry and in the nonprofit space are kind of busy on Giving Tuesday, and so I decided to move it away from that in the fall," Climie said.

Climie says he has booked 8 sessions so far, with more than a dozen spaces still open.

You can inquire about more sessions here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube