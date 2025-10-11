Grand Rapids nonprofit rallies for young cancer patient with gifts and fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight-year-old Sylvan Ross, diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called diffuse midline glioma (DMG) 14 months ago, was surprised Friday night with gifts and support from local nonprofit Blue’s Gym.

The Christian-based boxing gym, dedicated to helping youth in the community, presented Sylvan with a lifetime membership and a new pair of boxing gloves.

His mother, Bayleigh Proper, said the gesture brought light to their tumultuous journey.

“It definitely shows us that people care throughout such a difficult time in our lives, and just shows us that it's a cause that's worth fighting for, and that other kids deserve [to be] cancer free kids all the way,” Proper said.

Family friend Todd Wolf, who helped organize the evening and is active in other charitable causes for cancer patients, emphasized the significance of the event.

“This little boy doesn't have that chance, you know. So, this means quite a bit,” Wolf said.

A fundraiser for Sylvan will be held at the Twisted Bowl in Grand Rapids on October 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. Blue’s Gym will handle merchandise, with donated items and a coupon book available for purchase to raise funds.

Isaac Gould/FOX 17

Proper has also set up a GoFundMe to aid with Sylvan’s hospital bills and treatment.

“It’s important that there’s more research done and more funding towards high grade glioma in general, and for childhood cancer in general, because it is such a low percentage that it gets,” she said.

Sylvan, described as resilient and energetic, shared his excitement about the gifts and the support from the gym: “I do always love a good exercise. Sometimes at home, I play with my sisters, and we take breaks and drink water and eat Cheez-It. I am a parkour master.”

“We’re fighting for a cancer free future for kids,” said Proper. “Seeing the community support means everything.”

