Grand Rapids neighbors rally to feed Ottawa Hills basketball team before games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local pastor's call to action has sparked a neighborhood effort to ensure Grand Rapids Public Schools Ottawa Hills Bengals basketball players get the nutrition they need before games.

LifeQuest Pastor Jerry Bishop put out a social media post asking the community to help feed student athletes who might be hungry before taking the court.

"A meal goes a long way, especially on a game day," Coach Dominic Shannon said.

The response has been immediate.

Varsity point guard Jaybion Burnette was among the first players in line for a game-time meal thanks to the neighborhood support.

"Get everybody's energy up. Have everybody feel good. Make sure everybody eats before the big game," Burnette said.

For Burnette, basketball is more than just a sport.

"I just love the game. To me, it's just like getting to be around my teammates," Burnette said.

Darrin Mayweather of Social Arts provided the team's first meal. This basketball coach is extremely overwhelmed by the support.

"The main thing I want to say is, thank you. Very appreciative of the support," Shannon said.

The coach wasn't aware of specific student-athletes in need of meals. The Grand Rapids Public Schools district qualifies federally for every student to receive free breakfast and lunch, but the program doesn't cover dinner.

Now all 45 players across the freshman, JV, and varsity teams will have a meal before every home game.

‘What does that say about our neighborhood?’ I asked the coach.

"It says that we're present. It says that we're understanding, and it says that they want to help. So any love that's going to be given or that's available for us to receive will be received an open hands," Shannon said.

The coach says they still need sports drinks and healthy snacks for after workouts, if neighbors want to provide support to the program.

