GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids neighbor says he can hear the Acrisure Amphitheater from his house — and now he's collecting data to prove it.

Adam Fuller, who lives in the Creston neighborhood, created a website called Survey of Sound where neighbors can log what they're hearing during concerts at the venue.

"MGK came out, and I could hear it from here. Three and a half miles northeast of the venue," Fuller said.

The site allows neighbors to add a post documenting what they hear, with one submission per device for each event.

"The goal is that anyone who is getting on the site and putting a post up is thoroughly verified from end to end," Fuller said.

Fuller isn't alone. Jennifer, another Creston neighbor, says she can hear the amphitheater from Riverside Park.

"Thumping. Loud thumping," Jennifer said.

She says it's a specific part of the sound that carries.

Watch: Grand Rapids neighbor creates website to track Acrisure Amphitheater noise complaints

Grand Rapids neighbor creates website to track Acrisure Amphitheater noise complaints

"Mostly it's the bass that travels through the [airwaves]," Jennifer said.

Fuller plans to take his findings to City Hall, hoping the data collected through Survey of Sound can support what neighbors like Jennifer are experiencing. The site generates numbers, metrics, and a map of submissions. Neighbors can also record a 10-second audio clip of what they're hearing.

"Above and beyond everything, I don't know if I'm hoping for a solution per se. I am hoping that Grand Rapids residents are going to be able to enjoy their homes a little bit more, when all is said and done," Fuller said.

City leaders previously said the amphitheater is exempt from Grand Rapids' noise ordinance, which requires quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. In August, a judge disagreed and ruled that the venue must comply.

Since then, the city told FOX 17 it is "evaluating all options related to the recent court decision" and "working with the amphitheater's operators on next steps."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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