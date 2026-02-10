Grand Rapids names 25-year veteran Joe Trigg as interim police chief during transition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are tapping a 25-year veteran of the department to lead them through a transition period.

Deputy Chief Joe Trigg will serve as the interim chief of police starting on March 2nd. I sat down with him one-on-one for an interview to discuss who he is and the next steps as he leads the department.

"My dream was always to be in law enforcement, since a young age," Trigg said.

City of Grand Rapids A head shot of Deputy Chief Joseph Trigg, who was named interim Chief of Police on February 9, 2026.

For decades, that dream has been a reality for Deputy Chief Joe Trigg. Growing up in the Muskegon area, he lived in a home marred by domestic violence.

"I recognized the importance of law enforcement and the security they could bring to a family that was kind of being raised in some tough conditions," Trigg said.

It led him to pursue a career as a police officer. Now he'll lead the only department he's ever worked in.

"I'm honored. I felt like I had a calling," Trigg said.

Trigg has risen through the ranks in his time with GRPD. First as a patrol officer on the northside for 10 years, then as a sergeant on the southside, and in 2023, promoted to deputy chief by Chief Eric Winstrom, who Trigg sees as a leadership mentor.

"I think he was trusted by many. So that's a good blueprint to follow. The smallest things make the biggest impact," Trigg said.

"We had a great leader in Chief Winstrom, but we also have great deputy chiefs and captains at this department that have tons of experience. We know what the priorities are of our organization, which is obviously safety, to make sure everyone feels safe," Trigg said.

I asked if he's applying for the position of chief. As interim chief, Trigg says he will be focused more on protecting the city, not applying to become the next chief.

"I just want to look at what tasks are right in front of me. Continue to work hard, make sure everybody's working hard, and we're keeping things running smoothly. We've got a summer coming. We've got the amphitheater coming. We've got a lot of things to focus on, and that's where I'm going to keep my focus for now," Trigg said.

Grand Rapids Police Department

The city plans on hiring a firm to conduct a nationwide search. The city manager told me last week he plans to be aggressive in finding a permanent candidate.

