Grand Rapids launches free pass with Spin for residents facing mobility barriers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is partnering with micromibility partner Spin to launch the Spin Community Pass.

Designed for residents in need, the pass allows residents to take up to five 30-minute scooter rides every day over the course of three months, according to a news release Tuesday.

This pilot program – funded by the city – provides up to 650 passes to Grand Rapids residents who face transportation barriers, such as limited incomes and credit card or smartphone access, and need more options.

The city is partnering with the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, West Michigan Works, Baxter Community Center, Grand Rapids Urban League and Hispanic Center of West Michigan to distribute the passes.

Program participants are also eligible for a free safety helmet.

“This program provides an opportunity to pilot ways to reduce transportation costs and provide city residents better access to mobility solutions,” said Kristin Bennett, project manager. “We are pleased to partner with Spin and the community partners on these priorities in the city’s strategic plan.”

The scooter share pilot program launched in Fall 2020 and has since deployed e-scooters in a 12-square-mile area including downtown, neighborhoods and business districts.

City officials say the pilot serves 74% of underserved neighborhoods to evaluate how shared micromobility services can contribute to Grand Rapids’ multi-modal transportation system.

Spin has a safety quiz available for users here.

In addition, Spin Access, a program that provides 50% discounts on ride fees, is still available to qualifying residents. More information can be found here.