Grand Rapids JROTC team wins first state championship after years of trying

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools scholars have finally achieved what they've been fighting for years to accomplish — a state championship title.

The Union High School Junior Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) team won first place overall in the Michigan Regulation Drill Team Championships after coming close to victory multiple times in previous years.

"We trained extra hard the last few weeks with long extra practices on the Friday before we left for Detroit," Union High School Senior Amy Gomez said.

GRPS

The JROTC program focuses on teaching critical thinking skills, helping students become better communicators and teaching about taking responsibility for their actions.

"I think this has shown me a lot of discipline. My mindset has grown a lot more since I joined. So I just really appreciate that," Gomez said.

Gomez, a senior who serves as the team's executive officer, has watched the team come close to winning during her four years in the program. In her final state competition, she helped lead them to their first overall victory.

GRPS

The team competed in several events including color guard, platoon and inspection competitions.

"It made me happy. I cried tears of joy, like I cried that whole night. I can't believe we were actually able to do something and win something. I think it's a great way to end the year," Gomez said.

Junior Ben Peevy emphasized the importance of teamwork in their success.

"Like everybody played a part of it. If we didn't have somebody we couldn't have accomplished this without every single person on the team," Peevy said.

MATT WITKOS

Despite the championship victory, Peevy is already looking ahead to next year's competition.

"Since we place second and third in most of these, that means we can still improve for first place," Peevy said.

Gomez expressed confidence in the team's future leadership.

"I just really appreciate them. I don't think I could have done it if it wasn't for them," Gomez said.

The JROTC team plans to compete in regional competitions in February.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube