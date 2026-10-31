Grand Rapids installs new pedestrian safety beacons, but some neighbors say more is needed to slow traffic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is spending about $1.5 million this year to install 11 pedestrian safety beacons throughout town as it works to improve safety for people walking and biking.

WATCH: Grand Rapids spending $1.5M to install 11 new pedestrian safety beacons

Grand Rapids spending $1.5M to install 11 new pedestrian safety beacons

Most of the beacons have already been installed with two currently under construction on Michigan Street.

The beacons are being installed at 11 locations across the city:



Alpine Avenue at 11th Street NW

Ann Street at Lafayette Avenue NE

Burton Street at Nelson Avenue SE

Cesar E. Chavez Avenue at Cordelia Street SW

Cesar E. Chavez Avenue at Stolpe Street SE

Fulton Street at Lowell Avenue NE

Leonard Street at Northfield Avenue

Michigan Street at Grand Avenue NE

Michigan Street at Houseman Avenue NE

Robinson Road at Norwood Avenue SE

Wealthy Street at Henry Avenue SE

One neighbor living in the area where a beacon has already been installed at Fuller Avenue and Lyon Street says she appreciates the new infrastructure but believes the city could be doing more.

"I love that the city is addressing pedestrian safety. I think that's the number one issue," Arielle Leipham Ellis said.

Ellis has lived in the neighborhood around Fuller and Fulton for almost 20 years and wants to see more done to address the issue. She says she and her neighbors have seen a number of crashes and have even captured some shocking videos showing rollovers and some pedestrians getting hit.

"There are people who cross here. Obviously, there's a park behind us, and that's really critical for the residents, but the rapid flashing beacon here hasn't had any impact on slowing traffic, and the location isn't ideal," Ellis said.

While she's glad to see the city taking action, Ellis is hoping to see more beacons installed and other traffic calming measures implemented next year.

"I think the better thing that we could do, though, is actually focus on slowing traffic down, so that maybe we don't need so many flashing crosswalks in the first place," Ellis said.

The push for safer crossings has drawn support from businesses, too. FOX 17 recently brought you a story talking with businesses along Michigan Street, where the two new beacons are being installed.

"It's a busy street. It's hard to cross," Jacob Heminger, owner of Midtowne Smoke Shop, said. "I've seen so many people have to stomp on their brakes, honk their horns for people walking. Better late than never. Honestly, I'm glad that they've taken into account that people have complained enough."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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