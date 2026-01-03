Grand Rapids housing advocate pushes 3D printed homes as affordable solution to city shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids housing advocate believes 3D printed homes could help address the city's affordable housing shortage as officials work toward their goal of creating 14,000 new homes by 2027.

Dee Jones, a Grand Rapids resident who currently lives in an apartment, has been pushing for 3D printed housing construction in the city for years. His advocacy stems from personal experience with housing displacement.

"I have a passion for affordable housing because I was somebody who was displaced from their home," Jones said.

Jones supports the technology because he believes it could provide truly affordable options for residents like himself who want to transition from renting to homeownership.

"I'm a supporter of any type of housing as long as it's a truly affordable housing for people because we need truly affordable housing," Jones said.

The construction method uses large 3D printers to create homes, from single-family houses to multi-story buildings. Michigan first saw this technology implemented in Detroit a few years ago.

"The first 3D printing house in the entire Midwest was printed in the city of Detroit by a company called Citizens Robotics," Jones said. "We're looking to be the first organization to 3D print a house here."

Similar projects have emerged in California, Texas and Kansas. Construction experts say the method can offer more affordable building costs compared to traditional construction, especially as material prices continue rising due to inflation.

"Inflation is getting crazy. The prices are going up on food, materials for people to actually build houses," Jones said.

Cybe, a construction company that handles 3D printed homes globally, estimates it costs about $23,000 to build a 1,200-square-foot 3D printed home.

"I think any kind of housing, any type of projects that increase the housing supply is good," Jones said.

Jones presented his proposal to Grand Rapids officials as they developed the city's 2026-2031 consolidated housing and community development plan.

In a response letter, the city's senior managing director of community services said Jones' advocacy for 3D-printed homes "expanded opportunities for creative, sustainable housing solutions."

While no concrete plans exist to build 3D printed homes in Grand Rapids, Jones remains optimistic about the technology's potential.

"I would for sure live in a 3D printer house," Jones said.

