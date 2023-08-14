Grand Rapids house fire displaces 2 adults, 2 dogs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the fire broke out before 9 p.m. near the intersection at Alpine Avenue and Seventh Street.

We’re told first responders arrived to find heavy flames stemming from a two-family home.

All occupants had vacated the building, fire officials say. No one was hurt.

Nearly two dozen firefighters assisted with putting out the fire.

Two adults and two dogs were displaced from the home, according to GRFD. American Red Cross has since offered them a temporary shelter.

What caused the fire is still pending investigation.

