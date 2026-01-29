Grand Rapids Fire Department reminding locals to clear doorways & fire hydrants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As West Michigan continues to experience winter weather, The Grand Rapids Fire Department is reminding home and business owners to take a few steps to make first responders' jobs a bit easier.

GRFD says snow and ice buildup can delay emergency crews when every second matters. Business owners are already required to clear and maintain all the exits and entryways of their buildings, and it's recommended for homeowners too. Blocked or icy doorways can cause slowdowns or even injury in emergency situations.

The Fire Department is encouraging residents to clear a three-foot radius around fire hydrants near your home. Buried hydrants can be difficult for Firefighters to find and get to, delaying delivery of water to fires. GRFD is also asking residents to clear out the front and back entrances of their homes.

WXMI Firefighters remind residents to keep hydrants cleared after heavy snow



“Minutes save lives and property. When hydrants and home entrances are buried in snow, it delays our emergency response capabilities. Clearing these areas helps us reach you faster when time matters most,” said Fire Marshal William Smith.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is thanking all residents and business owners for doing their part to keep their neighborhoods safe throughout the winter.

