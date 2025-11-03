Grand Rapids faith and community leaders commit to fasting for full SNAP funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A show of solidarity as faith leaders from across my Grand Rapids neighborhood made a pledge on Monday.

They will fast until snap benefits are restored. Leaders said they hope this commitment will prompt lawmakers to reconsider their stance on this issue.

“None of us thought that we would be at a juncture,” Westminster Presbyterian Church Rev. Lynette Sparks said.

The reverend was joined by around 70 people from various faiths, standing together as one.

”We have jointly committed to fasting in our own traditions until such time as stable funding for SNAP is restored,” Sparks said.

Among the crowd on Monday was Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand.

“I’m not here as the mayor. I am here as someone who's concerned about food insecurity in our society. I mean, I don't ever stop being the mayor,” LaGrand said.

LaGrand said he's planning to fast until SNAP benefits are restored, including for nearly 1.4 million Michiganders.

“I’m going to not consume any calories from sunup to sundown. I'm going to have liquids but no calories. So I'll drink water tea. I had a cup of coffee this morning with no sugar in it, but no calories from sunup to sundown,” LaGrand said.

Fred Stella with the West Michigan Hindu Temple was one of the many religious leaders joining the call.

“As long as I can go,” West Michigan Hindu Temple Pracharak Fred Stella said.

He, along with several dozen others, called on neighbors to join in the lobbying of federal lawmakers.

“If they can't join us in this community, fast, literally, then at least perhaps they can join us spiritually and do whatever they can by contacting their representatives, some other social move to end this,” Stella added.

These faith and community leaders argued that SNAP isn't something the U.S. government can handle.

“The size of the food deficit caused by the lack of SNAP funding in our community is simply too large to be filled by private action or by state or city action,” Sparks said.

These leaders launched a website where you can join the pledge.

