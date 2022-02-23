Grand Rapids, DTE Energy partner to fuel buses with renewable natural gas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission and the Interurban Transit Partnership approved an agreement to utilize purchased compressed natural cas (CNG) to power a fleet of buses at The Rapid's bus fueling facility.

A CNG bus facility located at 1020 Market Avenue SW will be where Grand Rapids pumps pipeline grade Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) in the form of CNG to power buses. The one-year agreement announced on Feb. 22, 2022, set fuel costs at $1.74 per Diesel Gallon Equivalent (DGE).

“This project is an excellent example of the innovative ways local governments can work with regional and commercial partners to benefit our communities,” Mark Washington, Grand Rapids city manager, said. “We’re able to reduce the amount of waste we’re sending to disposal sites, fuel our fleet as well as other fleets with low carbon and healthier RNG, and the City is saving money on the purchase of CNG. This also will support the City’s goal to reduce our carbon emissions footprint by 85% by 2030 – which is a best in class goal and includes our fleet.”

Vehicles powered with RNG significantly reduce nitrogen oxide and greenhouse emissions significantly. The three-way partnership between Grand Rapids, DTE, and The Rapid was made possible via the previous construction of a biodigester at the Grand Rapids Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF).

The biodigester was created to reduce waste to a smaller volume. In the process of reducing waste through the biodigester, RNG is created. This means that the RNG produced by Grand Rapids biodigester will also be used to fuel the DTE-owned CNG stations within Michigan.

Grand Rapids will offset some of the biodigesters costs by selling RNG and earning Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN). Additionally, DTE will receive a portion of the revenue to market RNG with the Rapid receiving a small portion for acting as the RNG pathway Washington reports.

“We are proud to be working on this transformative project contributing to the waste and emission reduction goals of DTE, the City and The Rapid,” Joi Harris, president of DTE Gas, said. “DTE is committed to a clean Michigan future and projects such as these play an important role in our journey toward that aspiration. This RNG will supply DTE’s natural gas fueling stations as well as powering The Rapid’s buses and the City’s fleet vehicles. The biodigester will also contribute RNG to our voluntary customer program, Natural Gas Balance, that allows customers to offset their homes’ greenhouse gas emissions.”

The fueling facility is operational and a grand opening of the biodigester facility will be held at a future date. More information can be found on grandrapidsmi.gov.

“This partnership is a win-win-win for The Rapid, the City of Grand Rapids, and the region,” Deb Prato, chief executive officer of The Rapid, said. “We’re fueling a cleaner fleet and keeping more waste out of landfills. This innovative partnership represents the creativity and collaboration that is necessary to develop strategies across multiple sectors to create better outcomes for the climate and the community.”

