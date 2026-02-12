Grand Rapids DASH bus system considers route changes amid rising costs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The DASH bus system is looking at some changes.

Four months ago, city leaders were discussing the future of this free bus service. A memo from Mobile GR says "the current DASH operating model is not financially sustainable."

I talked with one of my Grand Rapids neighbors about how she uses DASH.

"If the weather is good, I park in the DASH lot, which is $3 for the entire day, and ride a free bus up to work," said Susan Coombes, co-owner of Periwinkle Fog. "It's easy. It's great."

The free bus helps get her to her job at least two to three times a week.

"I ride the work DASH, which is the one that does a small circle through the center of the city," Coombes said.

The DASH bus works in partnership with The Rapid. DASH is a free shuttle for riders that promises to be at stops within 15 minutes.

The program is budgeted annually at $3,242,410 or roughly 13% of the total Mobile GR annual budget. Mobile GR is a city department that handles mobility in the city. That number is expected to reach 28% of the Mobile GR budget once the current contract ends.

"Now we are faced with rising fiscal costs related to keeping the exact same service," said Max Dillivan, Mobile GR senior mobility planning analyst.

DASH ridership has seen an increase year over year. Public data shows in the month of December, there were more than 38,000 riders — up almost 5% since this time last year.

"Personally, I find the DASH we would get the most bang for our buck through supporting the residents and people of Grand Rapids that use downtown probably most likely for work and entertainment," said Stefan Pawelka, Mobile GR commissioner.

The current route reaches as far as Leonard and as south as Wealthy. Here's what the Mobile GR Commission is currently discussing on a new potential route: a stronger focus on the heart of the downtown area.

"We have a half dozen or more events this summer alone, where we will have a triple whammy, is what I'm calling it. We will have a sold-out show at the amphitheater, a sold-out show at the arena, and we will have a cultural event downtown," said Jessica Smith, Mobile GR director.

The Mobile GR Commission says there is a need to provide faster service. A smaller route would mean a decrease in costs to the city.

"I would lean more toward an aggressive frequency. You know that eight minutes I think of 10 minutes, as you know, at what point am I thinking? I might as well just walk," said Chad Patton, Mobile GR commissioner.

There was no final decision made Wednesday. The Mobile GR director did explain the need for an answer in March to meet the deadline for operational changes.

