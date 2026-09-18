Grand Rapids company that owns Morning Belle and 54 Michigan Wendy's has filed for bankruptcy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids company that owns 54 Wendy's locations in Michigan and all 6 Morning Belle restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a news release from the company.

Meritage Hospitality Group filed voluntary petitions for relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan on Sept. 17, 2026. The company operates 314 Wendy's restaurants, one Bojangles and five independently branded concepts across 15 states, with a workforce of approximately 9,000 employees.

The company said it intends to keep all restaurants open and continue paying employees their wages and benefits without interruption during the restructuring process, pending court approval.

Meritage cited sustained financial pressure tied to struggles across the broader Wendy's brand over the past few years as a key factor in the filing. The company said it worked with lenders and its franchisor for more than a year toward a solution before its board of directors and management team determined that a court-supervised restructuring was the most effective path forward.

"The filing follows a candid assessment of the financial pressures facing the Company, including the sustained system-wide headwinds affecting the broader Wendy's brand over the past few years," the company said in the news release.

Meritage is in the process of obtaining debtor-in-possession financing and expects that funding, combined with cash from ongoing operations, to provide sufficient liquidity throughout the Chapter 11 process.

The company said it plans to use the restructuring process to connect with key stakeholders and determine the best way to maximize value. Meritage said it remains grateful for the continued loyalty of its team members, guests, vendors and communities.

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