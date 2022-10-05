Grand Rapids Community College awarded $2.9 million grant for community health workers training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College has been awarded a $2.9 million grant over three years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant will be used to help increase the number of community health workers in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Community College is one of five colleges or organizations in the state to earn the grant. It is also the only community college in Michigan to receive the grant.

Students will be able to earn a community health worker, medical assistant, or personal care assistant certification. The program will feature hands-on experience by working in the field and through apprenticeships.

For the program, Grand Rapids Community College will be partnering with Cherry Health, Trinity Health, and Spectrum Health’s Healthier Communities for training.

“Our community turns to GRCC to help residents gain the skills they need for important roles, especially in the rapidly growing and changing world of healthcare,” said Julie Parks, dean and executive director of Workforce Training. “We’re proud to partner with some of the top healthcare providers in West Michigan to provide the training, fill a critical need, and help our residents.”

“Well-trained and compassionate community health care workers are an integral part of what we do here, bringing inclusive and quality health services to communities that need it most,” said Paula Schuiteman-Bishop, vice president for Healthier Communities operations at Spectrum Health. “Programs such as Maternal/Infant Health and More Life, Mas Vida, have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of so many individuals in the area and are the perfect means for providing quality education and training to aspiring health care professionals or those who are looking to brush up on their skills. We look forward to participating in this effort.”

Registration for Grand Rapids Community College’s community health workers program will open in November.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube