Grand Rapids Community College announces coaches for new soccer teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College has announced the coaches for the school’s new soccer program. They are Lizzy Hornack and Demiekco Smith.

Hornack graduated from Davenport University in 2014. While at the school, she was a two-time All-American at Davenport, earning the honors in 2010 and 2013. After she graduated, she played for two years in a semi-pro league with Grand Rapids Football Club, going on to win the national championship in 2017.

Grand Rapids Community College Lizzy Hornack

Her other coaching experience includes serving as assistant coach and the junior varsity coach for Davenport, girl’s director of coaching for the Soccer Club of Rockford, CATS FC in Caledonia, Vardar West in Byron Center, head junior varsity coach at Rockford High School, and assistant varsity coach at Grandville High School.

“I’m very excited to start GRCC’s women’s soccer program,” said Hornack. “It’s an honor to be the first-ever head coach. I’m excited to get to work on building this program and having a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes.”

Smith works for the Department of Health and Human Services as a section manager for Kent County. He earned an associate degree from Ferris State University, a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, a master’s degree from the University of Michigan-Flint in public administration, and a master's degree from Bowling Green in criminal justice.

Grand Rapids Community College Demiekco Smith

Smith’s coaching experience includes serving as head women’s coach for University of Michigan-Flint, assistant for the University of Michigan-Flint men’s soccer program, and head coach for the Wellspring Prep High School girls’ soccer team.

“I’m excited to be the first head coach of the GRCC men’s soccer program and I’m looking forward to building a competitive team,” said Smith.

“We’re starting these programs on the right foot with excellent coaches,” said Athletic Director Lauren Ferullo. “We’re not just fielding a team. We’re building a program and a culture. Lizzy and Demiekco have years of experience working with student-athletes, helping them be successful on the field and in the classroom.”

Grand Rapids Community College’s new soccer teams are expected to take the field in Fall 2023. Students interested in participating in the program can fill out a questionnaire on the GRCC Raiders website.

