Grand Rapids Civic Theatre celebrates 100 years with free community block party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Civic Theatre took its 100th birthday to the streets Sunday with a free Centennial Community Block Party on Sheldon Boulevard behind the theater.

The event ran from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 27, right after the closing performance of "Come From Away." Civic billed it as a homecoming for the people who built a century of theater in Grand Rapids.

Hosts Eirann Betka-Pope and Brandon Shafer led the entertainment, which featured Civic alumni Kobe Brown and Brian Martin, both returning from New York City. The lineup also included the casts of "Come From Away" and last year's holiday show, "Disney's Frozen," along with Civic's Young Artist Studio and a surprise performance by the 2026 summer campers. The theater also handed out special recognitions and awards.

Younger guests could visit a kids' area with face painting, activities from the Grand Rapids Children's Museum and characters from past Civic shows, including Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," Belle from "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde," SpongeBob from "The SpongeBob Musical" and Percy Jackson from "The Lightning Thief."

Crepes On The Lakes, Neko Taiyaki and The Apartment Lounge served food and drinks, and seven local vendors, including Has Heart and Zebra Popcorn Company, set up alongside a Civic merchandise table.

Civic's centennial season continues with "Dragons Love Tacos," "Annie," "A Chorus Line," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Disney's Finding Nemo JR.," "Our Town" and "Les Misérables." Tickets are available at grct.org.

Ticket sales and class registration cover less than 60% of Civic's operations. Donations for the centennial year can be made at grct.org/give100.