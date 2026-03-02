Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces Centennial Season lineup

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2026-2027 season marks 100 years for the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, and they've announced a lineup fit to celebrate a Centennial.

Here's what's in store for the season:

  • Come From Away: Sept. 11 - 27, 2026
  • Dragons Love Tacos: Oct. 8 - 28, 2026
  • Annie!: Nov. 20 - Dec. 20, 2026
  • A Chorus Line: Jan. 15-24, 2027
  • Dear Evan Hansen: Feb. 19 - March 7, 2027
  • Disney's Finding Nemo Jr.: March 25 - 28, 2027
  • Our Town: April 23 - May 2, 2027
  • Les Misérables: June 4 - 20, 2027

Ticket packages are available now at grct.org. Individual tickets will go on sale at later dates.

