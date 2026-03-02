Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announces Centennial Season lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2026-2027 season marks 100 years for the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, and they've announced a lineup fit to celebrate a Centennial.

Here's what's in store for the season:

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Come From Away : Sept. 11 - 27, 2026

: Sept. 11 - 27, 2026 Dragons Love Tacos : Oct. 8 - 28, 2026

: Oct. 8 - 28, 2026 Annie! : Nov. 20 - Dec. 20, 2026

: Nov. 20 - Dec. 20, 2026 A Chorus Line : Jan. 15-24, 2027

: Jan. 15-24, 2027 Dear Evan Hansen : Feb. 19 - March 7, 2027

: Feb. 19 - March 7, 2027 Disney's Finding Nemo Jr .: March 25 - 28, 2027

.: March 25 - 28, 2027 Our Town : April 23 - May 2, 2027

: April 23 - May 2, 2027 Les Misérables: June 4 - 20, 2027

Ticket packages are available now at grct.org. Individual tickets will go on sale at later dates.

