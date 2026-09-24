Grand Rapids city manager says the city had a 'real good year,' but more work remains ahead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids released its annual performance report, highlighting progress in housing development, public safety, and economic investment over the past year.

WATCH: Grand Rapids releases annual performance report FY26

Grand Rapids releases annual performance report FY26

"I think by all practical purposes, we've had a real good year," City Manager Mark Washington said.

Washington said he is pleased with the results but acknowledged there is still work to be done.

From July 2025 through June 2026, the city saw a 3% reduction in property crimes and a 2.7% reduction in motor vehicle thefts.

The area that saw some of the biggest gains was housing. The city invested nearly $10 million into its Affordable Housing Fund and added more than 1,600 new housing units — the most the city has seen in the past five years.

"We've also had the highest production of both permitted and constructed housing units since I've been here," Washington said.

Washington credited a combination of federal investment and local incentives for helping accelerate growth after the pandemic slowed construction and drove up costs.

"The pandemic had slowed construction down, both increasing the cost of construction and putting constraints on the demand for labor," Washington said. "While the costs are still high, we've had a lot of infused investment from ARPA and other incentives to help us accelerate growth and we're still seeing the dividends on that."

Despite the progress, housing advocacy organization Housing Next says the challenge remains significant. Its Housing Needs Assessment estimates the city must add between 13,232 and 15,760 housing units by 2029.

Housing Next Senior Vice President of Advocacy Joshua Lunger said the market remains difficult for buyers, renters, and developers alike.

"From a business perspective, we've seen employers saying that the housing crunch was impacting their ability to keep the employees they want," Lunger said.

Still, Lunger pointed to recent changes in zoning laws as a reason for optimism.

"I think there's still a lot of opportunity in and around Grand Rapids and West Michigan, but overall, despite some challenges, things are working here in a number of ways," Lunger said.

Washington said the city will continue its efforts in the year ahead and expressed confidence in the direction Grand Rapids is heading.

"These are all investments and it's part of growth. And I think we're growing smartly," Washington said.

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