Grand Rapids business owner won't have to close after community rallies support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sarah Cash owns The 12th House, a locally handmade gift shop in downtown Grand Rapids that celebrates LGBTQ pride year-round. After posting on social media about her plans to close, the response from customers convinced her to keep the business running.

"The last year I've been in and out of the hospital multiple times, and business has slowed. It really has over the last year. So we were going to close, we were going to pause the dream and close the storefront," Cash said.

MATT WITKOS

The 12th House serves as more than just a retail space for Cash, who describes it as a safe haven for customers.

"I love when people walk in that door, and they visibly let their arms down, because it just feels good, and they know that they're safe," Cash said.

The shop features walls where customers can share their feelings, something Cash encouraged as she prepared for closure. She figured if someone else was going to paint over the messages anyway, why not let people share their feelings themselves?

MATT WITKOS

"We are a locally handmade gift shop, metaphysical shop, witchy shop, queer shop," Cash said.

The dream to bring this creative space to downtown Grand Rapids started many years ago. Cash was close to locking the door one last time, but the neighborhood response changed everything.

"Thank you. Thank you for showing up when we thought we were closing. Thank you for still showing up now that we're not, and proving to the haters online that we can still be here and that we're loved and supported," Cash said.

MATT WITKOS

Now, instead of closing, Cash is looking toward expansion. She hopes to add a small cafe if she receives city approval and wants to use the basement space for classes.

"We have an entire basement that we want to do classes in," Cash said.

The 12th House has changed its hours to better accommodate customers as the business moves forward with renewed community support.

POST-HOLIDAY HOURS:

Mon: CLOSED

Tues: 12-5:30 ish

Wed: 12-5:30 ish

Thur: 12-5:30 ish

Fri: 12-7

Sat: 12-7

Sun: 11-3

