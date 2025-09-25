Grand Rapids business celebrates 75 years of being open with a big party

- Swift Printing celebrates being open for 75 years.
- Party is at 433 Bridge St, Thursday, 4:30 - 7:30 pm
- Celebrity Dunk Tank
Swift Printing is all about a good first impression. The Grand Rapids business has been making a lot of them over the past 75 years.
“It's funny how when we celebrate another birthday, as people were like, oh, getting up there in age, but when it's a business, you're like, 'Oh, sweet. 75 years, that's something really to be celebrated,'” Swift Printing President Jessica Gutowski-Slaydon said.
This family-owned business has made a mark on its neighborhood.
“We’re a commercial print shop. So we do everything from letterhead, envelopes, business cards, large formats, basically, anything you can put ink on paper, we do,” Gutowski-Slaydon added.
This local business president is following in the footsteps of her family.
“I'm third generation, it's just something extra special. I'm really grateful for the opportunity that I've been able to have,” Gutowski-Slaydon said.
This family is hosting a big party to thank neighbors for their years of support.
“It's a community party at 433 Bridge Street. We're gonna have live music by the Bridge Street Band. We're gonna have a dunk tank. We have 10 local celebrities who are going in the dunk tank,” Gutowski-Slaydon said.