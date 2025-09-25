Swift Printing celebrates being open for 75 years.

Party is at 433 Bridge St, Thursday, 4:30 - 7:30 pm

Celebrity Dunk Tank

Swift Printing is all about a good first impression. The Grand Rapids business has been making a lot of them over the past 75 years.

“It's funny how when we celebrate another birthday, as people were like, oh, getting up there in age, but when it's a business, you're like, 'Oh, sweet. 75 years, that's something really to be celebrated,'” Swift Printing President Jessica Gutowski-Slaydon said.

FOX 17

This family-owned business has made a mark on its neighborhood.

“We’re a commercial print shop. So we do everything from letterhead, envelopes, business cards, large formats, basically, anything you can put ink on paper, we do,” Gutowski-Slaydon added.

FOX 17

This local business president is following in the footsteps of her family.

Grand Rapids business celebrates 75 years of being open with a big party

“I'm third generation, it's just something extra special. I'm really grateful for the opportunity that I've been able to have,” Gutowski-Slaydon said.

This family is hosting a big party to thank neighbors for their years of support.

FOX 17

“It's a community party at 433 Bridge Street. We're gonna have live music by the Bridge Street Band. We're gonna have a dunk tank. We have 10 local celebrities who are going in the dunk tank,” Gutowski-Slaydon said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube