Grand Rapids begins $9M Oxford Trail project connecting city neighborhoods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighborhood leaders gathered Wednesday evening to mark the official groundbreaking of a $9 million initiative to revamp Grand Rapids' Oxford Trail.

The project will create a universally accessible, non-motorized recreational trailway connecting neighbors in Roosevelt Park, the Black Hills and downtown Grand Rapids.

The trail will also connect the city's southwest side to the Grand River, and link with the larger Grand River Greenway, that will eventually stretch from Lowell to Lake Michigan.

Funding for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via the city's Parks & Recreation Department, along with a DNR grant to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

Work is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026.

See more from Tuesday's groundbreaking:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

