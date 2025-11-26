Grand Rapids bar Gimmie’s Par and Grill expects big Wednesday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the biggest bar night as people are home for the holidays.

A lot of people are going to be out catching up with old friends.

Here in Grand Rapids, Gimmie's Par and Grill is looking forward to Wednesday night.

This is their second time being open the day before Thanksgiving. One of the managers says it is not just drinks that bring people here, it's the good times.

Gimme's Par and Grill really plays off its name. They have several simulators here.

Several people were out here playing golf on Wednesday afternoon. Last year, this place opened up a couple of weeks before the big bar night.

This year, the staff is expecting an even bigger crowd. The chef was telling me, as someone who has gone out for the big night here in my neighborhood, she knows how busy it can be.

She says they're ready for the night.

“You know, nobody really wants to cook the night before Thanksgiving, too. So we're hoping to see a bunch of food orders as well. And then the nice thing about Gimmie’s is that people can also just come play golf instead of just coming for drinks, catching up with friends. There's an opportunity to kind of be more interactive and have some fun.” Gimmie’s Par and Grill Chef Nadia Picknally said.

There are plenty of options to get home, including ride-sharing services, and AAA is offering its Tow To Go program for everyone this weekend.

