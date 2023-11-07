Grand Rapids Ballet partners with Athletico Physical Therapy for upcoming season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Athletico Physical Therapy announced it has partnered with Grand Rapids Ballet for the 2023–24 season.

The Midwest therapy service says they will have specialists present at Grand Rapids Ballet’s rehearsals and performances to prevent and treat dance-related injuries.

"Grand Rapids Ballet's professional dancers have received exceptional treatment from Athletico for some time,” says Grand Rapids Ballet Facilities Manager John C. Ferraro. “We are now very pleased to be working exclusively with the Athletico team to provide specialized physical therapy services to our entire company of dancers."

We’re told Athletico will have specialists at the Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker, scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 8.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Grand Rapids Ballet for this upcoming season,” says Athletico Performing Arts Rehabilitation Specialist Shannon Lubs, PT, DPT. “Professional dance is physically demanding, and these athletes require an incredible amount of technical skill and artistry to perform at the highest level. Our specialists are trained in dance-specific injury treatment and prevention to help ensure they can take the stage injury free.”

Visit the Grand Rapids Ballet’s website for this season’s scheduled performances.

