Suspicious Grand Rapids baby death being investigated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant Saturday and have a person in custody.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a 1-year-old child not breathing in the 000 block of Weston Street SW. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency medical asssistance was provided to the infant boy, who was then transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids where he was pronounced dead.

GRPD detectives, forensic services technicians and personnel from Child Protective Services were called to investigate. During the course of the incident, if was determined that the death was suspicious and it is now being handled as a criminal investigation.

A person of interest is currently in custody.

Pending an autopsy, the cause of death will be determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office. Criminal charges would ultimately be determined by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anybody with any information about this case is being asked to contact investigators at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org.

