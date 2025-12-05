GRAB YOUR SKATES: Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rosa Park Circle Ice Rink is officially open for the season!

The rink is open daily, weather permitting, through Feb 27. Any weather-related changes are posted on the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook page, on the city's website, and you can also call the closure hotline at (616) 456-3699.

Prices (includes skate rental):

- Adults (18+): $6

Youth (17-younger): $3

A punch card will be available for people who visit several times.

Limited reservations are also available online, and you can book up to six skaters per session. Walk-ups are also welcome.

