GRAB YOUR SKATES: Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is now open

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rosa Park Circle Ice Rink is officially open for the season!

The rink is open daily, weather permitting, through Feb 27. Any weather-related changes are posted on the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook page, on the city's website, and you can also call the closure hotline at (616) 456-3699.

Prices (includes skate rental):
- Adults (18+): $6
Youth (17-younger): $3

A punch card will be available for people who visit several times.

Limited reservations are also available online, and you can book up to six skaters per session. Walk-ups are also welcome.

