Grand Rapids high school seniors win national film contest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two seniors at Grand Rapids City High School won a nationwide student film contest for their short film about food insecurity, earning them $1,000 and a trip to Hollywood.

Caleb Jesse and Daniel Ewer created "Apples," a short film that highlights how people often waste food while many others struggle with hunger.

"It shows the various ways in which people can waste food and fruit, specifically like apples," Caleb said.

WATCH: Grand Rapids high school seniors triumph in national film contest

Grand Rapids Central High School seniors win national film contest

The award-winning story was shot entirely on a smartphone.

"Samsung Galaxy S 20 plus, beat up scratch screen, pick at the phone case so it cracks, took it up to the bridge up there and made a movie," Caleb said.

MATT WITKOS

I told you about the teens' documentary efforts in April.

Film competition offers $1,000 prizes for short stories about food insecurity

The film illustrates how people take fresh fruit for granted through various scenarios surrounding an apple.

"For example, a guy throws them off the bridge. Somebody uses them for target practice. Another throws it away because it's mushy, and gradually, they all end up in this river," Caleb said.

Daniel shared his personal connection to the issue.

"My family grew up on food stamps, kind of paycheck to paycheck, and people throwing away food like this is just a problem to people in need," Daniel said.

1.5 million people in Michigan face hunger, including more than 400,000 children, according to Feeding America.

MATT WITKOS

Elizabeth Merriman, Mosaic Film Experience Programming and Education Manager, explained that the contest encouraged students to think about food justice.

"Nourishing Narratives, we have really been able to ask the question, what could you change about food justice in the world if you had the voice," Merriman said.

She noted that Jesse and Ewer's film stood out among the 72 submissions, 10 of which were from Grand Rapids.

"Right off the bat, they touched on food waste, which no other film at that point, when I watched their film, had touched on," Merriman said.

The two directors won a combined $1,000. They agreed that Caleb will travel to Los Angeles where their film will be shown in Paramount's private screening room.

APPLES

"Getting tours of places and going to eat at a fancy restaurant. It's crazy. It's insane. That's the only way I can put it," Caleb said.

As for the prize money, Caleb plans to invest his share while Daniel intends to purchase a better computer, possibly for future film editing projects.

You can watch their film below.

A previous version of this story identified the students as seniors at Grand Rapids Central High School. We've updated our article to reflect that they attend Grand Rapids City High School.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube