Gilda’s LaughFest returning in person for 2022 festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest will be returning to Grand Rapids in 2022 for its first in-person festival after going virtual in 2021.

The festival is happening March 16-20 with nearly 50 events and social media contests.

Gift certificates for the 2022 festival will be available for purchase starting in December with headlining artists announced in early 2022. You can purchase gift certificates by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242).

The 2022 festival marks the 12th year of Gilda’s LaughFest, which provides added awareness of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ mission of emotional health support for those on a cancer or grief journey. Proceeds from the festival help ensure Gilda’s Club services remain free to those who need them.

The festival will kick off on March 15 with the 20th Anniversary Red Door Gala to celebrate the thousands of lives impacted by Gilda’s Club in the last two decades.

“After being virtual in 2021, we are excited to return live and in person,” said Zack Berends, events and festival manager for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and Gilda’s LaughFest. “From the festival’s beginning, our goal has been to bring laughter to West Michigan during the gray days of March and raise visibility and funds for Gilda’s Club mission. Our team has been working behind the scenes since the close of LaughFest 2021 to bring a safe festival back in 2022 that continues to inspire community togetherness and laughter for the health of it.”

LaughFest favorites like the Clean Comedy Showcase, Laughter Yoga, Kids Jokes and nationally known comedians will return for the 2022 festival.

