Gilda's LaughFest 2026 now open to volunteer registration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 16th year of celebration, Gilda's LaughFest is looking for volunteers to support the 2026 event running March 11-15. The event is a dual milestone, celebrating 16 years of LaughFest and the 25th anniversary of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

In 2025, 175 volunteers came together to make LaughFest possible at venues across West Michigan. Volunteers can support the festival in a number of ways, with no minimum requirements in terms of time of the number of events needed.

Both new and returning volunteers can volunteer at laughfestgr.org. Volunteers will need to participate in pre-festival training, and orientation will be provided for all volunteers. Volunteer shift sign up begins after orientation.

Volunteer orientations will be held:



Feb. 7, 9:00-10:00 A.M. in person at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

A pre-recorded orientation will be sent out following the February 7 orientation.

General volunteers can help with:



Ushering

Ticket-taking

Wayfinding

Specialized volunteers are needed to:



Photograph events

Help staff directly with administrative tasks

Move supplies and people

Collect donations at festival events

LaughFest 2026 features more than 30 free and ticketed events in Grand Rapids and at presenting sponsor Gun Lake Casino Resort in Wayland, plus expanded locally produced shows as part of the anniversary celebration. Tickets for LaughFest events are on sale now, with ticketed events ranging from $7–$57. Tickets can be purchased at the LaughFest website.

Proceeds from LaughFest and LaughFest’s High Five campaign support the free cancer and grief emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube