Gentex Santa Parade returns to downtown Grand Rapids Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday season is getting underway in downtown Grand Rapids as the annual Gentex Santa Parade returns Saturday.

Holiday festivities will begin around 5 p.m., with more than 50 entries expected to take part in this year's parade.

Santa Claus is coming to town

The parade is scheduled to begin around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Division Avenue and Michigan Street.

From there, the parade will travel south on Division Avenue to Pearl Street, then turn west on Pearl Street and end at Monroe Avenue.

Santa Claus will be part of the celebration, arriving at Rosa Parks Circle around 6:30 p.m., where he will exit his sleigh ahead of the tree lighting ceremony.

Tree lighting and holiday activities

Santa will join community members for the annual tree lighting ceremony, which will begin around 6:45 p.m.

The festivities will also include a letter-writing station with free USPS delivery to the North Pole, along with additional activities following the tree lighting.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bundle up, arrive early and find a spot along the parade route.

More information about the parade and volunteer opportunities is available here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube