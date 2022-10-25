Senator Gary Peters visits Grand Rapids, highlights new benefits for veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters was in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning to showcase the new benefits available for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Peters spoke at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club on Park Street.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act will offer healthcare and other benefits to veterans of all ages who were exposed to toxic substances while in service, according to Peters’s office. The benefits extend to their survivors as well.

“As a result of being exposed to things such as Agent Orange for our Vietnam veterans,” Peters said, “finally expanding the eligibility for folks who have been subjected to exposure to that horrible substance, as well as toxic burden pits, oftentimes found in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Peters is part of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The PACT Act passed the Senate and was signed by President Biden.

“Many of our veterans are suffering from these illnesses and are likely related to the exposure that they had to very toxic substances while they were serving our country,” Peters added.

Peters also expressed desire to spread awareness, saying there may be veterans who are suffering from toxic exposure and may not know of the benefits now available to them.

“Being entitled to benefits is wonderful, but it's even better if you actually know about them and you actually take advantage of them,” says Peters. “So that's why we are here today is to make sure that we're spreading the word to make that happen.”

We’re told the VA will start processing applications for benefits this January.

Eligible recipients may file for benefits online or by calling the VA’s office at 800-698-2411.

Visit Senator Peters’s website for more information on the PACT Act.

RELATED: Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube