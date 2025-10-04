From venue to victor: Grand Rapids shop wins $100K in first ArtPrize competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize announced the winners of this year’s art show, which includes one Grand Rapids business.

Second Vibes, located on Division, won the $100,000 prize for “Scraps” at BioPhilia Gallery in this year’s juried vote.

I spoke with the artists days before the two-week festival got underway.

MATT WITKOS

“So this is our first time being an artist for ArtPrize. We've had a vintage and sustainable fashion store in downtown for a few years, and it just felt like a good time to do a big exhibit and give some education and background into what we do,” Second Vibes co-owner Kaitlynn Fitzpatrick said.

The two co-owners have been part of ArtPrize, serving as a venue since opening up three years ago.

“We really do try to center on local artists and creativity, because we think that's really important. And like being involved in the community and being able to showcase those pieces is really like what we like, which is really true to our mission,” Fitzpatrick said.

MATT WITKOS

Second Vibes is a store that sells vintage clothes and also upcycled outfits.

“There's so much textile waste, so we like working with material like denim and damaged materials in this show and exhibit, which will have a lot of lace, denim, hardware, things like that. It just gives us the opportunity to give a new life to things that would otherwise be discarded,” Fitzpatrick explained.

MATT WITKOS

While “Scraps” was on display for two weeks, the co-owners held a special runway event.

“We really are trying to have experience-based retail and immersive experiences, because I don't know, I think it just is more impactful to be able to really, like, see, feel, and understand what is,” Fitzpatrick said.

The winner of this year’s public vote was Mark Lewanski for his exhibit “Arras” at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube