NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids Actions Facebook Tweet Email FOX 17 attends East Grand Rapids 4th of July parade Some familiar faces made an appearance at this year's Fourth of July parade in East Grand Rapids! By: FOX 17 News Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 04, 2023 and last updated 2023-07-04 15:41:57-04 EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Fourth of July parade was held in East Grand Rapids Tuesday. Some familiar faces made an appearance!Check out our highlight reel of the parade in the video player above.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters A Path Forward