Former presidential chef visits students at Ottawa Hills High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for Chef Rome, the personal and executive chef to former President Barack Obama.

He's also the creative force behind the Presidential Museum's culinary department, which is set to open later this year.

In partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools, Experience Grand Rapids hosted a fireside chat for teens in the Academies of Hospitality & Tourism at Ottawa Hills High School.

But Chef Rome's visit wasn't about fancy dinners — it was about inspiring students to pursue careers in the culinary industry.

"Medicine doesn't happen at the doctor's office. It happens at the kitchen table. So really important thing for us is teaching young folks how to go ahead and start to understand food," Rome said.

The chef emphasized the importance of mentoring the next generation of culinary professionals.

"They're the next generation of leaders. So it's important that what we do is that we lay down the foundation for these guys to follow those footsteps. Plus we need better people in the industry. That's what we're looking for," Rome said.

Leaders say the event gave students real-world industry exposure and maybe even sparked a few future chefs in our neighborhoods.

When asked about former President Obama and his family's favorite foods, Chef Rome revealed they enjoyed burgers and pie.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

