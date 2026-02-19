Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Former presidential chef visits students at Ottawa Hills High School

From the White House kitchen to Grand Rapids classrooms! See how Chef Rome is inspiring future culinary professionals. What questions would you ask?
From the White House kitchen to Grand Rapids classrooms! See how Chef Rome is inspiring future culinary professionals. What questions would you ask?
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for Chef Rome, the personal and executive chef to former President Barack Obama.

He's also the creative force behind the Presidential Museum's culinary department, which is set to open later this year.

In partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools, Experience Grand Rapids hosted a fireside chat for teens in the Academies of Hospitality & Tourism at Ottawa Hills High School.

But Chef Rome's visit wasn't about fancy dinners — it was about inspiring students to pursue careers in the culinary industry.

"Medicine doesn't happen at the doctor's office. It happens at the kitchen table. So really important thing for us is teaching young folks how to go ahead and start to understand food," Rome said.

The chef emphasized the importance of mentoring the next generation of culinary professionals.

"They're the next generation of leaders. So it's important that what we do is that we lay down the foundation for these guys to follow those footsteps. Plus we need better people in the industry. That's what we're looking for," Rome said.

Leaders say the event gave students real-world industry exposure and maybe even sparked a few future chefs in our neighborhoods.

When asked about former President Obama and his family's favorite foods, Chef Rome revealed they enjoyed burgers and pie.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER