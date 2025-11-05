GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — My Grand Rapids neighborhood is home to lots of businesses, from big corporations to small locally-owned shops. More recently, businesses from the metro Detroit area have expandied west into new territory.

"It was the obvious next choice for me," Rebel Nell CEO Amy Peterson said.

Rebel Nell is the newest spot to set up shop in my neighborhood.

"Rebel Nell is a social enterprise based in Detroit that provides jobs for women transitioning out of shelters. We make unique one of a kind items out of repurposed material, such as falling graffiti and iconic locations," Peterson said.

Peterson explains that the jewelry they carry is made by women looking to turn their lives around.

"We're really leaving the door open to figure out how we can blend what we do there and bring it here right now. It's just a matter of getting our doors open and then figuring out the next step," Peterson said.

Rebel Nell joins the growing list of shops from the metro Detroit area to make the move.

Five Detroit companies relocate to Grand Rapids in under two years

"Five businesses from Detroit that have relocated a or expanded into our market in less than two years," Grand Rapids Retail Retention and Attraction Specialist Richard App said.

App is the man who's always working to bring businesses to Grand Rapids.

"Shinola is one of the businesses that, when I first started in this role, I really wanted to bring to Grand Rapids, because I really like the culture that they have. The way they treat their employees is great," App said.

He's helped bring Shinola, Rebel Nell, Greyson, Bamboo and Sugah Please to the area.

"There's been an intentional bridge between Grand Rapids and Detroit that's been going on, and I get to play a part of that," App said.

Peterson told me Grand Rapids has a lot that attracted her business here.

"The incredible art scene, the incredible people here, the community has been so embracing of us coming here, so it was a logical next step," App said.

Bamboo is looking to open before the end of the year. Could more businesses follow? Only time will tell.

