First responders to deliver toys to patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seventeen different police and first responder agencies will caravan to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Tuesday with a large supply of toys for the patients there.

Toy Express was spearheaded by the Grandville Police Department, which wrote the grant to the First Responders Children’s Foundation for the event, according to a news release Monday.

First responders expect to arrive at the hospital about 10:30 a.m. with the toys and expect to have enough toys for all patients.

Agencies participating in the caravan are: Spectrum Security Police, Granville Police, Granville Fire, Michigan State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wyoming Police, Kentwood Police, Walker Police, East Grand Rapids DPS, Rockford DPS, Sparta Police, Grand Rapids Community College Police, Plainfield Township Fire, American Medical Response, Life EMS, Silent Observer, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Lowell Police and Grand Valley State University Police.

Silent Observer

“Silent Observer is so appreciative of this donation and is thrilled that Grandville Police Department and the FRCP are recognizing Silent Observer’s efforts involving Project Night Lights, and all the first responders who give up their time, month after month, to show their love and support of the patients at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” said Chris Cameron, executive director of Silent Observer.