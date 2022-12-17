Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to fight a house fire Saturday morning.

At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence at 1049 Kelsey St. NE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke and flames.

The house was empty at the time of the blaze.

Damage was extensive, but was confined to the home's interior.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours afterward.