Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side

Ethan Fire 12172022.jpeg
Ethan Harrison / WXMI
The Grand Rapids Fire Department battles a Saturday morning house fire on Kelsey Street NE.
Ethan Fire 12172022.jpeg
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 10:14:01-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to fight a house fire Saturday morning.

At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a residence at 1049 Kelsey St. NE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke and flames.

The house was empty at the time of the blaze.

Damage was extensive, but was confined to the home's interior.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours afterward.

