GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A post circulating on social media shows an AI-generated image of a bridge in Wyoming, Michigan, appearing to collapse — but the bridge is still very much intact.

The fake image is now starting a real conversation about AI imagery and how it impacts local law enforcement.

Watch: Fake AI image of Wyoming bridge collapsing sparks real concerns among police, neighbors

Fake AI image of Wyoming bridge collapsing sparks real concerns among police, neighbors

Courtney Hemmer is a neighbor I met at the bus stop near 28th and Division, near where the bridge is. She didn't find the image of it appearing to collapse funny.

"I don't like people who post stuff like that. Because you just don't know. It's like the boy who cried wolf," Hemmer said.

I looked over the AI-generated image with Wyoming Public Safety's Andrew Koeller, a public information officer with the Wyoming Police Department.

The post has made it's rounds on social media, shared a more than a thousand times.

"These posts are a little concerning, not necessarily in this one because it was easily debunked, but it certainly raises a lot of eyebrows," Koeller said.

According to police, this image didn't lead to a flood of 911 calls this time. Koeller said the bigger concern is what happens when the next fake isn't so easy to dismiss.

"I equate it to a 21st century version of swatting," Koeller said.

For Hemmer, the image is unsettling.

"It's very scary," Hemmer said.

For police, the concern is different. They have to take reports of all emergencies seriously as they come in to dispatch.

"The bigger concern is the ramifications of something different," Koeller said.

"Someone critically injured in an apartment, or blood all over the walls in their house— that really illicit a significant police response," Koeller said.

"A post may say hey, this is a joke. But someone screenshots it, they crop it, they post it, and it gets shared..with the power of the internet, people can go viral all the time…and we don't have control of that. We're given information, we have to respond to it and check on it," Koeller said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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